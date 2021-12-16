L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $180.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

