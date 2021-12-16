Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 100,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,829,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $11,860,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

