Analysts Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.45.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

