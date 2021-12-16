Intrua Financial LLC Buys 33,959 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.