Intrua Financial LLC Sells 300 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $121.56 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $115.37 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19.

