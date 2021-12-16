Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$16.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.61 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

