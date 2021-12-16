Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 287 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $18,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $63.21 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $174,982,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

