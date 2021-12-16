Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 319,504 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 392.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,504 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 86.9% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 9.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAP opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

