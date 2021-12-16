Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $397.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.