BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.30. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

