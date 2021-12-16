Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.89. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

