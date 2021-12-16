Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

