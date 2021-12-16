BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 25 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

CTAS stock opened at $457.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.79. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.