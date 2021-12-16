mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.45

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 165206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins downgraded mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$25.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

