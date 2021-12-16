Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 84,216 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,216 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Truist reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $800,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock valued at $126,183,893.

PRVA opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

