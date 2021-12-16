Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

