Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.22% of Enterprise Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 168,969 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

