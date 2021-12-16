Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $42.38 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.54.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 64.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

