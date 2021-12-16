Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Global SPAC Partners were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,824,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of GLSPT stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.