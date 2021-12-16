Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $7.95 Million Investment in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 811,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,000. Global Consumer Acquisition accounts for 0.8% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 11.30% of Global Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth $531,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GACQ opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

