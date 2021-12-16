Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $4.45 Million in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000.

PONO Capital stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. PONO Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

