Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the November 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPGY. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

