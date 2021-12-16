Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Drops By 43.8%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the November 15th total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JUPW stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUPW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.