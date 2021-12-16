Ladder Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 27.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

