Ladder Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.
Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 2.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 27.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
