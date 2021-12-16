Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NIQ opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

