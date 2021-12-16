Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Declines By 44.8%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nortech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nortech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

