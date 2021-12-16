Stacks Market Capitalization Reaches $2.88 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $173.56 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00004589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00217318 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00132469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.27 or 0.00705379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.22 or 0.08219880 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,579,348 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.