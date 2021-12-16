Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

STWD stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

