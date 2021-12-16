John Abbot Sells 1,899 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $95,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00.

Shares of MSP opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

