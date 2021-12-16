Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Creighton K. Early Sells 1,369 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $524.47 million, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.28. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

