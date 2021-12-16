Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $53,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOKF opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

