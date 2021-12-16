Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Mark A. Ernst Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BCOR stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $812.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 43.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 391.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 72.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 181,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

