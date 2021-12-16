Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del Sells 3,032 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Moral-Niles Christopher Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Banc alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.