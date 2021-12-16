Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) Insider Dean Clarke Purchases 28,571 Shares of Stock

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) insider Dean Clarke purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.55 ($21,428.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Mayfield Childcare Company Profile
