Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) Insider Dean Clarke Purchases 28,571 Shares of Stock

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) insider Dean Clarke purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.55 ($21,428.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Mayfield Childcare alerts:

Mayfield Childcare Company Profile

Mayfield Childcare Limited provides long day childcare services in Victoria, Australia. The company operates 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern East, Australia.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Childcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Childcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.