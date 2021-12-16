Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Buys 10,000 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

