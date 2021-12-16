Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Christopher D. Bennett Buys 1,100 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Christopher D. Bennett bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,503.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

FTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 10.6% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 58.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

