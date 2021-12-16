Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 53.3% in November

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

