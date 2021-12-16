Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Declines By 51.5%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,500 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 275.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

