Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $21,551.92 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $21,551.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 686,619 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

