Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the November 15th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.