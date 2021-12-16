Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCW stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Color Star Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

