Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMTS opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.24. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,855,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,944,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,551,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.