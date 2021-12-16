Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $151.18 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.