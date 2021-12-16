Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

