Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.30 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

