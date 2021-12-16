Grove Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 3,437 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE O opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

