SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.71. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Several research firms have commented on SEAC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

