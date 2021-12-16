Pirate Chain Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $238.33 million and $2.93 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00327162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00142535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00087419 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003193 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,897,801 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

