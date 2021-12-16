Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 179.2% in the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.