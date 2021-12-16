Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,113 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,520 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after buying an additional 1,580,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after buying an additional 168,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,734,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.